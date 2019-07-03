Weather

Haddonfield flood victims confront commissioners

By
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Dallas Luciotti had her turn to speak at a Haddonfield Borough meeting Tuesday night. Her opening statement was. "I am homeless. I want you all to know I don't have a home. I have nothing. I have one pair of clothes. I'm wearing my friend's pair of clothes right now."

At this point, she has basically nothing.

Her neighbors, Will and Jessica Vespe, beside her at the meeting on Tuesday have pretty much lost everything.

They let their pain and frustrations be made about a flood two weeks ago they say was cause by a borough storm drain malfunctioning.

Luciotti said, "No one wants to take responsibility for this and it's disgusting."

Burlington county residents recover from flooding rains wrath
Governor Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties due to severe flooding.


Earlier on Tuesday, they showed Action News what the flood did to their homes two weeks ago on Concord Drive.

Luciotti says she and her parents' home will likely be torn down. Most of the foundation is washed away.

The Vespe's have been reduced to living in their RV in the front lawn. Most of what they own is now on the curb. It's garbage.

EMBED More News Videos

Haddonfield family loses home after flood. Bob Brooks has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on June 20, 2019.



Will Vespe said, "The mayor, all the way down to the administrator, to everybody. They say it's gonna be a long process, but I need action now I'm living in a camper."

Before the flood, the storm drain in question had a plastic grate covering it to prevent debris from clogging it.

But it collapsed during the rains two weeks ago.

The Luciott's and Vespe's say it collapsed under the water and when it did they say it acted as a plug with the debris and the result was catastrophic.

In fact, Jessica Vespe nearly drowned as water rushed into her basement.

She said, "A close call? Is that not good enough, in your own home, to actually get something moving?"

After the meeting, we asked Haddonfield mayor of their drainage system malfunctioned.

Mayor Neal Rochford said, "They're upset. They think there is a design flaw. We're not convinced."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloodingnew jersey newsweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing grandson of Camden City Council president found dead
800-pound shark pings off the coast of Cape May
Video shows group of men attack driver in Center City
Man said he was robbed of $100,000 in cash
NJ wrong-way driver charged with DWI after police chase
AccuWeather: Spotty Evening Thunderstorm
Automotive industry icon Lee Iacocca dies at 94
Show More
Residents voice concerns after Philadelphia refinery explosion
Man charged with abusing girl for several years in Berks Co.
Cape May ice cream parlor becomes target of slurs, theft
Fans watch as USA advances to World Cup Final
Suspects behind bars after burglarizing churches in Pen Argyl
More TOP STORIES News