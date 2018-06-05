U.S. & WORLD

Hailstorm crushes nose of American Airlines plane

Hailstorm crushes nose of plane. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

A hailstorm crushed the nose of an American Airlines plane.

The Phoenix-bound flight had to make an emergency landing in El Paso, Texas on Sunday night.

There were 130 passengers and five crew members on board.

No injuries were reported.

An airline spokesman says windshield panels and a cockpit side window were also damaged, but the engines, including the fan blades, were intact.

