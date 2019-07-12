Heavy flooding damages homes, business in small Montgomery County town

GREEN LANE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Many residents living in Green Lane, Pa. said they are trying to rebuild their lives after flood waters destroyed homes on Lumber Street."My 18-year-old son and I were hanging out on the back roof waiting to be rescued by a raft," said Kathy Hollingsworth.She and her son were trapped on the roof of their Montgomery County home on Thursday evening as they watched muddy flood waters rise around their home and cover their cars."We're down cars, we need cars," said Hollingsworth.Residents on Lumber Street live above Macoby Creek. A neighbor's cell phone video captured neighbor's belongings piling up in the creek and sending a shed downstream."It is crazy," said Hollingsworth.Next door to Hollingsworth is where Andraya Waldyka lived. She had water up to her deck as the flood waters came in, and she said she's not able to live in her home anymore. She and her husband are spending the day packing up all their belongings to move out."We're cleaning up, we're moving out," said Waldyka.Down the street, Young's Oil can't do business for the day."Not doing anything today, just cleaning up, a lot of customers out there that had scheduled work today," said Ryan Sisson, the head mechanic at Young's Oil.Across was Robin Reinert's home, where her neighbor's deck fell into her backyard."It hit the corner of my home, and it hit my porch," said Reinert.She said she lost everything inside her home."There's the water still in my basement," said Reinert, who said she still has around 3 feet of water in her home.Outside, PennDOT crews said they're working to fix Lumber Street, which is closed."Hopefully by Wednesday of next week they'll see some equipment on the road, and get this road opened as quick as possible," said Kevin Sugalski, a highway foreman with PennDOT.The neighborhood was filled with the sound of generators and water pumps on Friday as neighbors work together to try and fix what's left of their homes."I don't know what the future holds for me, but at this point it don't look too bright," said Reinert.