Heavy rain brings rough conditions at the Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Heavy rains, wind gusts, and rough surf hit the Jersey Shore Saturday.

Lifeguards are gone for the day but earlier they were not letting people in the water because of the rough conditions.

Along the coast heavy winds, rains are making this an indoor weekend for most people down the shore.

In Ocean City the Action Cam headed over the 9th Street Bridge. The bay waters were high. High tide was at 4:22 p.m.
City officials issued a warning, telling people to watch out for flash flooding as that rains waterfalls quickly.

Other shore points are also feeling the impact

Harvey Cedars Police in LBI told Action News they also stopped swimmers today because of the conditions.

In Wildwood, the George Reading Bridge is closed due to flooding, and there is also a wind advisory.
weathernew jersey newsrainfloodingjersey shore
