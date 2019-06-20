Weather

Heavy rain leaves behind damage in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Whether it be ponding rainwater or cresting creeks, storms have created a mess of road closures and left behind damage in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The drivers of two cars had to be rescued by the fire department in Fort Washington. Flood waters overtook Pennsylvania Avenue and Commerce Drive, flooding the engines.

Emergency crews rushed to the 1600 block of Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown at 4 a.m. The roof of the ACME grocery store collapsed.

Photos from the Flourtown Fire Department highlight the damage done by both rain water and a broken sprinkler pipe.

Three employees inside at the time were able to get out of the grocery store safely, which is closed until further notice.

"It's unusual for something like this to happen, that's for sure," said Maryanne Perri, who was turned away from her afternoon shopping.

In Flourtown, along West Valley Green road, neighbors who live on Creek and Hunt lanes couldn't leave their homes.

"We couldn't get across the closed bridge and we couldn't exit through (the flooded road) so, there was no way for us to get out or first responders to get in," said Dick Moritz of Flourtown.
