Heavy, wet snow, wintry mix hits Delaware, Lehigh Valleys

Residents across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys are dealing with another round of winter weather as we start the month of March.The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for much of eastern Pennsylvania with heavy wet snow and sleet and accumulations of four to eight inches expected.Before the snow started to stick, salt trucks were out coating the roads in Allentown."They're gonna be out there throughout the night. We'll have a full complement of drivers that are gonna be on the roadway. They do 12-hour shifts," said Sean Brown with PennDOT.Action News spoke to Turnpike drivers who watched the rain turn to snow as they drove northbound into colder temperatures."When it went down to 30 it started coming down pretty good," said Joe See of Pottstown."Horrible. Sliding everywhere. I almost didn't make it up the hill. Almost slid into a ditch twice," said Josh Kroninger of Allentown.What started out as rain in Philadelphia, turned into a wintry mix. PennDOT is warning drivers to take it slow out on the roads.Kevin Bonner, who lives in Port Richmond, was happy about the white stuff."Christmas in March, there's your headline. We got Harper, Flyers won tonight and it's freaking snowing-- what else can you wish for," he said.Not everyone was as happy."I hate it because it's ruining everything for me I have a terrible car that can't ride in this weather," said Bowens.PennDOT says they have about 400 trucks out ready to work through the night to get you ready for your Monday morning commute.In the Norristown area, Brian Falker says he thought he was done having to buy salt, and prays this is the last time."We are about to move to a new house, so we just want to not have to deal with any snow when we move," he says.Luckily, for Helene Sepulveda she doesn't have to lay the salt or shovel the snow."My husband plows snow! But we need spring, spring needs to be here," she says.For Todd Falco and Tony Dupell of Norristown, snow means money."I need 15 shovels today. My guys wore them out so far," Dupell says.But even he says he's ready for spring."I'm tired of it. I'm ready for spring," he said. "I can't wait. I have a lot of projects to do outside," Falco added.The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike announced restrictions on commercial vehicles, including a full commercial ban including buses on interstates 78 and 80 from I-81 to the New Jersey line and on a number of other roadways. Other commercial vehicle restrictions were issued on the turnpike and other interstates and highways.Amtrak announced a modified Keystone Service between New York and Harrisburg and a modified Pennsylvanian service between New York and Pittsburgh due to the storm.-----