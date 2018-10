EMBED >More News Videos Video from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Michael on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

As Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday, NASA showed what the storm looks like from above.The 400-mile-wide storm came ashore with 155 mph winds, making it the strongest to hit the U.S. in nearly half a century.On Tuesday, NASA shared what the storm looked like when it was still in the Gulf of Mexico.The storm is expected to quickly move north along the East Coast in the next few days.