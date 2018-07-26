Hersheypark closed Thursday as flooding woes continue

Given the continued weather impact in our area, Hersheypark, ZooAmerica, and the Hershey Entertainment Complex will be closed Thursday, July 26. We will continue to post updates via social. Summer tickets are valid through Sept. 30. Guests may also email hersheypark@hersheypa.com — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 25, 2018

Flash flooding leads to evacuations, amusement park closing. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 25, 2018.

Hersheypark will be closed once again Thursday as flooding problems continue to plague central Pennsylvania.This will be the third time this week the park has shut down. While it was open on Tuesday, many rides were not in operation.The park was first shut down on Monday after heavy rain and flash flooding caused Spring Creek, which runs through the amusement park, to rise.Flash flooding forced emergency services in Hershey to evacuate some people from Sunset Drive Wednesday. More than a handful of roads also are closed where their bridges cross Swatara Creek.The creek is swollen following days of heavy rain.Forecasters say heavy showers and possible thunderstorms will continue through the day. That rain could only make the situation worse.