Hersheypark, Knoebels reopen as flooding cleanup gets underway

HERSHEY, Pa. --
Two popular amusement parks in Pennsylvania are reopening after flooding forced them to close for several days.

Hersheypark and Knoebels will welcome customers Friday. However, some rides and attractions will be closed while workers clean up from flooding.


The amusement parks shut down Monday, Wednesday and Thursday while heavy downpours drenched the region. Both are located along flooded streams.
