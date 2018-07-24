WEATHER

Hersheypark reopens following flooding, some rides closed

The amusement park was closed on Monday due to the weather.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Hersheypark reopened Tuesday morning after flooding forced the amusement park to close the previous day.

The park along with Zoo America were both closed Monday because of the weather.

The park tweeted Monday morning that the decision was made because of the excessive rainfall over the last three days and localized flooding.



It then announced the amusement park would reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but ZooAmerica and The Boardwalk water park would remain closed.



In response to Twitter users questions, Hersheypark advises those visiting to check their app to see which rides are open.

As of 10:20 a.m., 29 rides were listed in the app as closed:

1. Bayside Pier
2. Breakers Edge Water Coaster
3. Coastline Plunge - Hydro
4. Coastline Plunge - Pipeline
5. Coastline Plunge - Riptide
6. Coastline Plunge - Surge
7. Coastline Plunge - Vortex

8. Coastline Pluinge - Whirlwind
9. Cocoa Cruiser
10. Comet
11. East Coast Waterworks
12. Great Bear
13. Hershey Triple Tower - Hershey's Kisses Tower Drop
14. Intercoastal Waterway
15. Mini-Himalaya
16. Monorail
17. Sandcastle Cove
18. Shoreline Sprayground
19. Skyrush
20. sooperdooperLooper

21. Storm Runner
22. Sweet Swing
23. Tea Cups
24. The Shore
25. Tidal Force
26. Trailblazer
27. Wave Swinger
28. Waverider
29. Whitecap Racer

------
