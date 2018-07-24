Hersheypark reopens following flooding, some rides closed

HERSHEY, Pa. (WPVI) --Hersheypark reopened Tuesday morning after flooding forced the amusement park to close the previous day.
The park along with Zoo America were both closed Monday because of the weather.
The park tweeted Monday morning that the decision was made because of the excessive rainfall over the last three days and localized flooding.
Unfortunately, due to the excessive rainfall over the past three days and localized flooding, Hersheypark and ZooAmerica will be closed Monday, July 23 for the safety of our employees and guests. Any additional changes to operating schedules will be provided here when available.— Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 23, 2018
It then announced the amusement park would reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but ZooAmerica and The Boardwalk water park would remain closed.
Hersheypark is slated to resume operations tomorrow, Tuesday, July 24, as scheduled at 10:00 a.m., barring any unforeseen weather changes overnight. Please note ZooAmerica will remain closed. Our team continues to watch conditions closely and will post updates here.— Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 23, 2018
In response to Twitter users questions, Hersheypark advises those visiting to check their app to see which rides are open.
As of 10:20 a.m., 29 rides were listed in the app as closed:
1. Bayside Pier
2. Breakers Edge Water Coaster
3. Coastline Plunge - Hydro
4. Coastline Plunge - Pipeline
5. Coastline Plunge - Riptide
6. Coastline Plunge - Surge
7. Coastline Plunge - Vortex
8. Coastline Pluinge - Whirlwind
9. Cocoa Cruiser
10. Comet
11. East Coast Waterworks
12. Great Bear
13. Hershey Triple Tower - Hershey's Kisses Tower Drop
14. Intercoastal Waterway
15. Mini-Himalaya
16. Monorail
17. Sandcastle Cove
18. Shoreline Sprayground
19. Skyrush
20. sooperdooperLooper
21. Storm Runner
22. Sweet Swing
23. Tea Cups
24. The Shore
25. Tidal Force
26. Trailblazer
27. Wave Swinger
28. Waverider
29. Whitecap Racer
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps