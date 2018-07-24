Hersheypark reopens following flooding, some rides closed

Unfortunately, due to the excessive rainfall over the past three days and localized flooding, Hersheypark and ZooAmerica will be closed Monday, July 23 for the safety of our employees and guests. Any additional changes to operating schedules will be provided here when available. — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 23, 2018

Hersheypark is slated to resume operations tomorrow, Tuesday, July 24, as scheduled at 10:00 a.m., barring any unforeseen weather changes overnight. Please note ZooAmerica will remain closed. Our team continues to watch conditions closely and will post updates here. — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 23, 2018

Hersheypark reopened Tuesday morning after flooding forced the amusement park to close the previous day.The park along with Zoo America were both closed Monday because of the weather.The park tweeted Monday morning that the decision was made because of the excessive rainfall over the last three days and localized flooding.It then announced the amusement park would reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but ZooAmerica and The Boardwalk water park would remain closed.In response to Twitter users questions, Hersheypark advises those visiting to check their app to see which rides are open.As of 10:20 a.m., 29 rides were listed in the app as closed:1. Bayside Pier2. Breakers Edge Water Coaster3. Coastline Plunge - Hydro4. Coastline Plunge - Pipeline5. Coastline Plunge - Riptide6. Coastline Plunge - Surge7. Coastline Plunge - Vortex8. Coastline Pluinge - Whirlwind9. Cocoa Cruiser10. Comet11. East Coast Waterworks12. Great Bear13. Hershey Triple Tower - Hershey's Kisses Tower Drop14. Intercoastal Waterway15. Mini-Himalaya16. Monorail17. Sandcastle Cove18. Shoreline Sprayground19. Skyrush20. sooperdooperLooper21. Storm Runner22. Sweet Swing23. Tea Cups24. The Shore25. Tidal Force26. Trailblazer27. Wave Swinger28. Waverider29. Whitecap Racer------