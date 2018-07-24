Hersheypark set to reopen Tuesday following flooding

Unfortunately, due to the excessive rainfall over the past three days and localized flooding, Hersheypark and ZooAmerica will be closed Monday, July 23 for the safety of our employees and guests. Any additional changes to operating schedules will be provided here when available. — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 23, 2018

Hersheypark is slated to resume operations tomorrow, Tuesday, July 24, as scheduled at 10:00 a.m., barring any unforeseen weather changes overnight. Please note ZooAmerica will remain closed. Our team continues to watch conditions closely and will post updates here. — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 23, 2018

Hersheypark is expected to reopen Tuesday morning.The amusement park along with Zoo America were closed Monday because of the weather.The park tweeted Monday morning that the decision was made because of the excessive rainfall over the last three days and localized flooding."Hersheypark is slated to resume operations tomorrow, Tuesday, July 24, as scheduled at 10:00 a.m., barring any unforeseen weather changes overnight. Please note ZooAmerica will remain closed. Our team continues to watch conditions closely and will post updates here," the amusement park tweeted Monday evening.------