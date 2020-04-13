High winds damage buildings, cause power outages in southern New Jersey

CAPE MAY, New Jersey -- Severe storms with high winds swept across southern New Jersey on Monday, leaving damaged buildings and power outages in their wake.The Action Cam was in Cape May where winds damaged the historic Congress Hall hotel.Across the state, thousands of utility customers in New Jersey were without power Monday.A Tornado Watch is in effect for a large part of the state.The National Weather Service also issued high wind warnings for several counties, with steady winds of 25 to 40 mph expected and gusts of 60 to 70 mph gusts possible.The storms containing heavy rains and lightning were expected to remain in the region for most of the day, so drivers were being urged to use caution.Roughly 25,000 utility customers were without power in New Jersey late Monday morning, with Sussex, Morris and Burlington counties among the hardest-hit areas.