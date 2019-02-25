A high wind advisory is in effect, with wind gusts expected to reach 50 to 60 miles-per-hour at times overnight and into Monday.The wind is causing scattered problems in the area:The Action Cam was in Abington, Montgomery County Sunday night.You can see downed utility poles and dangling wires.Scenes like this are reportedly playing out across the region.PECO is reporting more than six-thousand power outages Sunday night.