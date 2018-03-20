WEATHER

Several highway restrictions announced ahead of snowstorm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A number of highway restrictions have been put into place for the approaching nor'easter that's expected to bring significant snow to the area.

PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE: Due to the incoming winter storm, the PA Turnpike will impose a ban of certain types of trucks, RV and trailers today starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicle types covered by the restriction are:

-empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;
-Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);

-tractors hauling empty trailers;

-any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;

-all motorcycles; and

-all recreational vehicles, or RVs.

PENNDOT will impose a series of restrictions on most interstates beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

PennDOT is imposing a ban on empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, tractors hauling double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles or pick-up trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles, or RVs, on:

-Interstate 476 between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 95;

-Interstate 76 across the state, which includes the Schuylkill Expressway and the East-West Turnpike mainline;

-Interstates 276 and 476, a portion of the mainline Turnpike in southeastern Pennsylvania and the entire Northeastern Extension;

-Interstate 176 (entire length);

-Interstate 95 (entire length);

-Interstate 78 (entire length);

-Interstate 80 from the New Jersey line to the junction with Interstate 81;

-Interstate 81 from the Maryland line to the junction with Interstate 80;

-Interstate 99 (entire length); and

-Interstate 79 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 80.

In addition, also beginning at 8 PM, a full ban on commercial vehicles will be imposed on:

-Interstate 70, from the Maryland line to the Pennsylvania Turnpike;

-Interstate 83 (entire length);

-Interstate 84 (entire length); and

Interstate 380 (entire length).

------
