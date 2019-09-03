hurricane dorian

5 people have died in Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian, prime minister says

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary. At least five deaths were blamed on the storm.

"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in announcing the fatalities. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."

The fearsome Category 4 storm slowed almost to a standstill as it shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passed.

Officials said they received a "tremendous" number of calls from people in flooded homes. A radio station received more than 2,000 distress messages, including reports of a 5-month-old baby stranded on a roof and a grandmother with six grandchildren who cut a hole in a roof to escape rising floodwaters. Other reports involved a group of eight children and five adults stranded on a highway and two storm shelters that flooded.

The deaths in the Bahamas came after a previous storm-related fatality in Puerto Rico. At least 21 people were hurt in the Bahamas and evacuated by helicopters, the prime minster said.

Police Chief Samuel Butler urged people to remain calm and share their GPS coordinates, but he said rescue crews had to wait until weather conditions improved.

"We simply cannot get to you," he told Bahamas radio station ZNS.

Forecasters warned that Dorian could generate a storm surge as high as 23 feet (7 meters).

RELATED: Here's what you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhurricane doriantropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Woman shelters 97 dogs in her home as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a natural disaster
Disney World parks closing early Tuesday as Dorian approaches
Dorian triggers massive flooding in Bahamas; at least 5 dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE VIDEO: Firefighters battling 3-alarm apartment fire in North Philly
Teen in medically-induced coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
Police: No threat at Villanova University after 'active shooter' alert
Dorian triggers massive flooding in Bahamas; at least 5 dead
Robbers pepper spray business owner, take $27k from deposit bag 
Whitehall Twp. police investigating accidental shooting of child
'Chester Trio' spreads positive message, sings at Philadelphia Union game
Show More
NJ parade canceled after 'destructive devices' found near route
Trenton kids get a fresh cut and some confidence for the new school year
Weather came through at the Jersey shore this holiday weekend
8 bodies recovered, dozens missing after boat fire off California coast
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News