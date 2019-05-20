Homes damaged, trees toppled after severe storms strike in Lancaster County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5309075" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Storms cause damage across Pennsylvania. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on May 20, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5308988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Storm damage in Denver, Pa. on May 20, 2019.

DENVER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Cleanup is underway after violent storms tore through parts of Lancaster County.According to the county's emergency management agency, the bulk of the damage is in the community of Denver in West Cocalico Township.An entire neighborhood on Kline Road was hit hard by what residents believe was a tornado, with some comparing the noise on Sunday night to a freight train.Winds tore roofs off of homes, uprooted massive trees and ripped down power lines.Nearby in the community of Stevens, also in West Cocalico Township, residents of the Oak Ridge Park mobile home community also saw extensive damage.Lisa Williams lost part of her roof."The whole house was shaking. I went to hold the door to close the window or something. It happened so fast - and I saw his shingles flying off and my roof came down - and I just yelled for Jesus," she said.Many were still without power on Monday afternoon.Residents on Kline Road say two neighbors in their 90s suffered minor injuries from flying debris.Lancaster County officials toured the damage with The National Weather Service. Using a drone they hoped to get a better assessment to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado.Michael Jurewicz of The NWS explained what they are looking for to make the determination."What we typically look for on these damage surveys are patterns of damage. How objects are laid down. Are they blown down in a straight line? Are they a chaotic pattern? Is there a convergence to it?"Typically it could take up to 24 hours for the NWS to determine what type of storm came through.