severe weather

Oklahoma homes left dangling over raging river after currents erode Cimarron River banks

CRESCENT, Okla. -- Some residents along a rain-swollen Oklahoma river are evacuating after swift currents eroded the riverbank and undermined the soil beneath their homes, leaving them dangling over the raging river.

The dangerous scene has been unfolding along the Cimarron River near Crescent, about 34 miles north of Oklahoma City. One unoccupied home rolled off the river bank and into the Cimarron on Tuesday, and authorities said parts of others are hanging over the riverbank and are threatened with collapsing.

In the nearby Twin Lakes neighborhood, one resident was recording video as floodwaters picked up a large shed on a riverbank that was overwhelmed by water, washing it downstream.

Severe storms that have spawned tornadoes in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Iowa, has also dropped up to 9 inches of rain on parts of Oklahoma during the past week. That's caused many rivers and streams to overflow their banks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheroklahomafloodingu.s. & worldsevere weatherflash flooding
RELATED
Tornadoes, flooding continue in Midwest
SEVERE WEATHER
Tornadoes, flooding continue in Midwest
At least 19 tornadoes touch down from Texas to Oklahoma
Woman, 95, crawls from rubble after tree smashes home
Storm chaser gets caught up in forming tornado: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Monica Malpass signs off after 31 years at Action News
Philly D.A. files motion for new trial and judge for Meek Mill
Police: Robbers wearing masks shoot Philly store employee
Police: Man wielding machete shot by U.S. Marshal
Truck falls through upper level of NJ parking garage
Gauthier claims victory over Councilwoman Blackwell
Woman upsets Philadelphia's 2-term sheriff in primary
Show More
Shore towns looking for seasonal workers
Hush Puppies' Power Walkers giving new life to dad sneakers
Teen mom gets $1 million in college scholarships
Man accused of stealing cans of Red Bull from Acme in Pa.
Police: Man was 'fishing' for cats with baited hooks
More TOP STORIES News