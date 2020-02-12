Weather

AccuWeather: Hot, less humid today; Excessive Heat Warning Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A combination of hot air and high humidity will be setting us up for a string of days where heat precautions will be in place. An Excessive Heat Watch currently in place will likely be bumped up to a WARNING as we get closer to Sunday. We'll have a good deal of hazy sunshine each of these days. Cool drinks, a/c breaks and limited outdoor exposure for seniors, young kids and anyone with heart and lung conditions will be important. There won't be much relief from rain, either. There's only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm each of these days.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but less humid. High 95. Heat Index 95.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 97. Heat Index 100.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, very hot and humid. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97. Heat index 107.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 93. Heat Index 101.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. It remains hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 90. Heat Index 96.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. High 89.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 87.

