WEATHER

How does winter weather impact the flu virus?

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains the impact of winter weather on the spread of the flu virus. (Shutterstock)

As the temperatures plunge and the air gets dry, most people know to be more vigilant about the flu virus. But do you know why?

While the cold itself does not cause the flu, winter weather can strengthen the virus and provide prime conditions for it to spread, AccuWeather explains.

When a person contracts the flu, it means they've come into contact with respiratory droplets. The virus has trouble spreading through the humid air of the summer, but it can more easily move through the cold, dry winter air.

Learn more about the flu and winter weather in the video above from AccuWeather.

SEE ALSO:
How to protect yourself from the flu

How to protect yourself from the spread of the flu at Super Bowl parties

Don't fall for these cold weather health myths this winter
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfluflu seasonflu preventionillnesswintercoldwinter weatheraccuweather
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Some Snow, Heavy Rain Followed By Arctic Air
People amazed over giant spinning ice disk in Maine river
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
Sunoco gas station toppled by intense winds
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Some Snow, Heavy Rain Followed By Arctic Air
TSA screener with 7-month-old: It's getting harder each day
Smoking ban at N.J. public beaches, parks in effect
Violent night in Philadelphia: 2 murders, just hours apart
Teen struck in hit-and-run crash in Allentown
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Police: Fake $100 bills being used in Delaware County
N.J. teen Rachel Zegler is Maria in Spielberg's 'West Side Story'
Show More
Pennsylvania sued over ban on state's coverage of abortion
Second grader pens heartwarming letter to Alshon Jeffery
FBI hunt for sculpture stolen from Cherry Hill apartment
School board votes to postpone policy to arm teachers
Woman gets ticket for honking at police officer
More News