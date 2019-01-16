How does winter weather impact the flu virus?

As the temperatures plunge and the air gets dry, most people know to be more vigilant about the flu virus. But do you know why?While the cold itself does not cause the flu, winter weather can strengthen the virus and provide prime conditions for it to spread, AccuWeather explains.When a person contracts the flu, it means they've come into contact with respiratory droplets. The virus has trouble spreading through the humid air of the summer, but it can more easily move through the cold, dry winter air.Learn more about the flu and winter weather in the video above from AccuWeather.