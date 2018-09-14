Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Hurricane Florence news coverage from North Carolina
How hurricane categories are determined
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4245827" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
How hurricanes are categorized based on wind force.
WPVI
Friday, September 14, 2018 06:31PM
This video looks at the difference between the five categories of hurricanes and how much wind damage you can expect in each one.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
