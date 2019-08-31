accuweather

How to keep food safe during a power outage

When a storm knocks out power, keep the fridge and freezer doors closed as much as possible. An opened fridge keeps food cold for about four hours, according to AccuWeather.

For extended outages, 50 pounds of dry ice should keep an 18-cubic-foot freezer that is fully stocked cold for two days.

Before eating refrigerated or frozen meat, poultry, fish or eggs, thoroughly cook them to a safe minimum internal temperature to destroy any foodborne bacteria that may be present.

If the food was kept above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or more, discard it.

Click here for more household hurricane hacks from AccuWeather.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricane dorianhomefood safetyhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Health risks of flood waters after hurricanes
Power line safety tips everyone should know
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
ACCUWEATHER
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
What you need to do to prepare for a hurricane
What to know about generators before a power outage
Foods to buy before a hurricane hits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
2 dead, 2 others injured in shooting in city's Feltonville section
9-year-old-boy shot while playing basketball in Kingsessing
Suspect dead in police-involved shooting in Wilmington
Made In America to kick off on the Ben Franklin Parkway
1 woman killed, another critical after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Show More
Beachgoers enjoy the long holiday weekend
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 deploys to south Florida ahead of Dorian
Police investigating report cat was beaten to death by children
Child and adult injured after a burst of gunfire in Chester
More TOP STORIES News