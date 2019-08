How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood

Remove as much standing water near your home as you can.



Check for standing water in these common mosquito breeding grounds: potted plant bases, tires, clogged roof gutters, yard debris, tarps and boats.



Make sure your pool is properly chlorinated.





While working outdoors, cover up with long sleeves, pants, shoes and socks.



Properly apply mosquito repellent to your skin or clothing.



Fix any broken screens covering your windows, porches and doors.

Mosquito populations can rapidly increase within a week of a hurricane or a major flooding event. Standing water provides an ideal location for pesky mosquitoes to lay eggs, and they can spread diseases like malaria, yellow fever, West Nile virus and Zika.The longer the floodwaters are present, the longer mosquitoes will linger. To prevent mosquito growth, follow these simple tips from AccuWeather