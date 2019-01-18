ACCUWEATHER

How to keep your pipes from freezing in cold weather

EMBED </>More Videos

When the temperature begins to drop, follow these tips from AccuWeather to keep your pipes from freezing. (AccuWeather)

Water expands when it freezes, so when water in your home pipes start to expand, it has nowhere else to go and can cause your pipes to burst. When the temperature begins to drop, follow these tips from AccuWeather to keep your pipes from freezing:

  • Drip your faucet. Just a small drip or stream can be enough to help prevent damage.
  • Open the cabinet doors beneath your sink so room temperature air can warm the pipes.
  • Make sure your heat is on, even overnight. Your heating costs may go up, but the damage from a burst pipe is worse.
  • Cover outdoor faucets with something protective. Add more insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces.
  • Frost on your pipes could mean that they are frozen. If your faucet has a small amount of water coming out or none at all, it is also likely frozen. Do not use an open flame to thaw frozen pipes and faucets; you can use an electric heater, but monitor it to make sure it doesn't get wet.

SEE ALSO:
Don't fall for these cold weather health myths this winter
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a blackout
Wood-burning fireplaces and your health: What to know to stay safe
Related Topics:
weatherhomeaccuweathersevere weatherwinter weatherwinter storm
ACCUWEATHER
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
More accuweather
WEATHER
Murphy declares state of emergency for NJ starting at noon
Gov. Tom Wolf declares State of Emergency for Pa.
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
AccuWeather: Snow moves out, Bigger Storm This Weekend
Round one over, time to stock up for more snow
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Snow moves out, Bigger Storm This Weekend
Gov. Tom Wolf declares State of Emergency for Pa.
Murphy declares state of emergency for NJ starting at noon
Officials: No evidence of a crime in Montco couple's death
FBI investigates Upper Merion school threat
Mourners requested for veteran's funeral in South Jersey
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
Tips on driving through a flash freeze
Show More
Bocce unites high school athletes with and without special needs
Alshon Jeffery visits 2nd grader that sent him heartwarming letter
NJ officer sworn in by cop who saved his life 30 years ago
Kutztown police find volunteers to get drunk for them
What we know about the Americans killed in ISIS blast
More News