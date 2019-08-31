accuweather

How to prepare your home for high winds before a hurricane

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:
  • Secure outdoor items like trash bins and patio furniture that could blow away.
  • Take down items like hanging plants that could be blown into windows or patio doors.
  • Be sure that propane and other fuel tanks are properly secured.
  • Remove any dead or rotting trees and limbs that could fall and cause damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwindaccuweatherhurricane dorianhome repairshomestorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to prep an emergency evacuation bag
Foods to buy before a hurricane hits
What to know about generators before a power outage
ACCUWEATHER
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
What you need to do to prepare for a hurricane
What to know about generators before a power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
2 dead, 2 others injured in shooting in city's Feltonville section
9-year-old-boy shot while playing basketball in Kingsessing
Suspect dead in police-involved shooting in Wilmington
Made In America to kick off on the Ben Franklin Parkway
1 woman killed, another critical after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Show More
Beachgoers enjoy the long holiday weekend
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 deploys to south Florida ahead of Dorian
Police investigating report cat was beaten to death by children
Child and adult injured after a burst of gunfire in Chester
More TOP STORIES News