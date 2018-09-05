ACCUWEATHER

How to prepare your home for high winds

EMBED </>More Videos

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:
  • Secure outdoor items like trash bins and patio furniture that could blow away.
  • Take down items like hanging plants that could be blown into windows or patio doors.
  • Be sure that propane and other fuel tanks are properly secured.
  • Remove any dead or rotting trees and limbs that could fall and cause damage.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldsevere weatherwindwind damagestorm damage
ACCUWEATHER
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More accuweather
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Set to sizzle one last time
Cecily Tynan visits with the Asian birds at the Philadelphia Zoo
PHOTOS: Tropical Depression Gordon
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
Florida child killed by falling tree as Gordon strikes land
More Weather
Top Stories
Mom, stepdad of girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide speak out
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
2 critical following drive-by shooting in Germantown
Motorcyclist dead following 3 vehicle crash
Police: Witnesses heard arguing before Hunting Park murder
3rd-degree murder plea in teen's road rage killing
'Philly Special' statue unveiled at the Linc
AccuWeather: Set to sizzle one last time
Show More
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
Man shot after hitting pedestrian, gunman sought
2 families seek sanctuary at Germantown church
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Philadelphia Eagles release 2018 season hype video
More News