accuweather

Snow moon: How to see the next full moon in the sky this weekend

The last weekend of February begins with a bright full moon, the snow moon, shining in the sky.

Catch the snow moon as it rises around nightfall on Friday, Feb. 26. When it's low on the horizon, the moon will look bigger than normal, potentially making for a good backdrop for stunning winter photos, according to AccuWeather.

February's full moon has been dubbed the snow moon since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February. It follows January's wolf moon, and the worm moon comes next in March.

Click here to check the forecast in your area for the latest moon-viewing conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to survive power outages in the winter
What to keep and what to toss in a power outage
Preparing for ice storms: Are you ready?
Travel restrictions in NJ, Pa. due to winter storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID man arrested for rape inside bathroom in Center City Macy's
Patient accused of stabbing Philly doctor in face identified
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
High school junior creates play about anti-Asian bias
Push underway to fix epidemic of hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
South Philly man dedicates life to helping neighbors on 7th Street
Police release new images of car wanted in deadly hit-and-run
Show More
It's tax time: Here's what you need to know
As weather warms, potholes pop up across Delaware Valley
Phila. City Council introduces New Normal job initiative
Cherry Hill schools make African American studies a graduation requirement
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
More TOP STORIES News