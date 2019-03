From March 10 until March 12, catch the moon as it glides past Mars and the Pleiades star cluster near the constellations Orion and Taurus. With a telescope, you can see many stars grouped together from within the Pleiades.

Speaking of the moon, the last supermoon of 2019 will rise just hours after the vernal equinox on March 20.

You might also notice a hazy glow in the night sky this month. It's called the zodiacal light, and it occurs when sunlight reflects off dust orbiting the sun. It's easiest to see in a dark area and will be most visible from mid-March to the end of the month.

As the seasons begin to change, so too will the night sky. Here are just a few of the astronomical events to keep an eye out for this month as compiled by AccuWeather