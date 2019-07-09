accuweather

Saturn in opposition: Planet passes close to Earth on July 9

Saturn will be bright throughout July, but it will make for an especially good showing on Tuesday when it reaches opposition, according to AccuWeather.

Opposition occurs when Earth is completely lined up between the sun and another planet, forming a straight line. In this case, it's Saturn, and the line is almost 900 million miles long.

July 9 will be the best night to catch Saturn because it'll be at its closest approach and therefore its brightest. The best time to look out for the planet is around midnight local time, AccuWeather reports.

With a telescope, you should be able to see Saturn's rings, which are made up of dust, rock and ice particles. You could also spot Titan, the planet's largest moon.

MORE SPACE: Total solar eclipse, black moon, double meteor shower and more July 2019 astronomy events
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather takes a look at some of the reasons to look up to the sky this month.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathersaturnu.s. & worldspacescience
RELATED
What you'll be able to see in the sky in June 2019
ACCUWEATHER
Total solar eclipse and more July 2019 astronomy events
Why do we set off fireworks on July 4th?
Path of totality: What to know about Tuesday's total eclipse
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 arrested, 8 kilos of drugs seized in Kensington bust
Police: Unknown man punches woman in face, tells her to get in his car
Police search for 60 teens seen looting South Street Walgreens
Couple dead in murder-suicide outside burning home identified
Hundreds line up for chance to purchase 'Hamilton' tickets
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
Drivers wait in line for limited edition Delaware license plates
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Hot, Not Too Humid Today
Philly political powerhouse Marge Tartaglione dies at 86
Circus dog found safe after vanishing in Delaware
Man gunned down following altercation at convenience store
Police: Philly officer apparently killed wife, himself inside home
More TOP STORIES News