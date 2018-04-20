WEATHER

Lyrid meteor shower 2018: When it is and how to watch it

EMBED </>More Videos

Viewers can expect to see up to 20 meteors per hour during the Lyrid meteor shower on Earth Day. (Shutterstock)

When is the Lyrid meteor shower?

In 2018, the best time to view the Lyrid meteor shower is after midnight in the early morning of Earth Day, April 22, according to AccuWeather. At the shower's peak, viewers can expect between 15 and 20 meteors per hour.

How can I watch the Lyrid meteor shower?

Find a dark area out of town. The less light pollution there is, the better the viewing conditions will be.

The shower's radiant point is between the constellations Lyra and Hercules.

What is the Lyrid meteor shower?

The Lyrids are one of the oldest meteor showers on record, with observations dating back to 687 B.C. The debris field originates from Comet Thatcher, a long-period comet that orbits the Sun once every 415 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherspaceaccuweathersciencemeteoru.s. & world
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News