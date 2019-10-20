accuweather

How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak this week

The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak this year on the night of Oct. 21 and 22.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight when the constellation Orion, where the meteors appear to originate, rises high above the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

The shower regularly produces an hourly rate of 20-25 meteors per hour. The moon will contest the shower, however, so it's important to keep your eyes away from the moon.

If you're planning on stargazing that night, be sure to dress appropriately for a cool autumn night.

The meteors from the Orionids are dust and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, a famous celestial object that visits the inner solar system once every 76 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
What is a 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis?'
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rain Developing
11-month-old shot while in back of car, police say
House explodes causing several others to catch fire, evacuations
2 dead after shooting at Bucks County campground
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan gets Gritty ink
Controlled explosions to topple damaged cranes at hotel site: LIVE
Trump drops plan to host next G-7 at his Doral golf resort
Show More
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorses Bernie Sanders at NYC rally
Shaquille O'Neal helps find home for family of paralyzed boy
Armed man being sought by Philly police found dead
Former Eagles assistant disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Family of teacher found dead in Brandywine River desperate for answers
More TOP STORIES News