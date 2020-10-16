accuweather

How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak Tuesday night

The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak this year on the night of Oct. 20 and 21.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight when the constellation Orion, where the meteors appear to originate, rises high above the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

The shower regularly produces an hourly rate of 20 meteors per hour.

SEE ALSO: October celestial events include Halloween full moon

If you're planning on stargazing that night, be sure to dress appropriately for a cool autumn night.

The meteors from the Orionids are dust and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, a famous celestial object that visits the inner solar system once every 76 years. It last appeared in the inner solar system in 1986 and won't be back until 2061.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Mars shines bright in opposition on Oct. 13
Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower in the skies in October
Northern lights could be visible in northern US tonight
Time-lapse: Fog makes Philly skyline disappear
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania, US: Experts
4 arrested following carjacking in Hunting Park
Woman struck, killed by stray bullet while driving
AccuWeather: Warm and a Bit Humid
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 6 recap: 4 couples tie for top spot
Our America: Living While Black
High court allows 3-day extension for Pennsylvania ballots
Show More
Morning Moms: Let your positive outlook shine
Temple helping to ID cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients
Fatal crash on I-95 in Delaware County ruled homicide
Debate commission to mute candidates during opponent's response
Violent purse snatching caught on video
More TOP STORIES News