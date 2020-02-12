AccuWeather: Humid With A Few More Storms

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: The humidity will be oppressive this afternoon and it stays humid the rest of the week. We get a break in the heat, with temperatures holding in the upper 80s, but a few spotty storms could cause some downpours again today. However, we're not expecting any severe weather. High: 87.

WEDNESDAY: The heat returns and it's partly sunny with a few afternoon thunderstorms. High: 91.

THURSDAY: The heat rolls on with clouds and sun and a hot high of 92.

FRIDAY: Tropical downpours are likely as low pressure moves up the coast. The high drops to 86.

SATURDAY: The weekend is hot and humid. We'll see some sunshine mixing with the clouds Saturday with a few showers or thunderstorms around. High 91.

SUNDAY: It turns even hotter with partly sunny skies and a chance for a shower or thunderstorms. High: 93.

MONDAY: It's partly sunny and not as humid. The high looks to hit 91.

