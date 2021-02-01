Hundreds of crews work to clear Philadelphia streets

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4755586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shoveling snow in the winter might seem routine, but it can be dangerous if not done correctly. Follow these tips to prevent injuries in the winter months.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2861833" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Even if a road might look clear, it could still be covered in nearly invisible black ice. Here's what you need to know when driving in the winter.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Trash trucks have turned into snowplows as the city of Philadelphia deploys all of its crews to fight the days-long nor'easter.The storm rolled in Sunday, but crews started brining roads on Friday in preparation. By Monday morning, ruddy snow had accumulated on residential roads, despite crews' best efforts."Our goal is to make the roads as possible and return the city back to its normal operations as quickly as possible," said Philadelphia Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams. "This does not mean our roads will be completely clear of snow and ice but it may passable for safe travel."The city has activated its Office of Emergency Management and declared a snow emergency, which requires drivers to move parked cars from snow emergency routes to make room for snowplows.As of noon on Monday, Philadelphia International Airport had more than 100 delays and cancellations. Travelers are urged to check with their airlines before heading to the airport. SEPTA also encourages people to use public transportation and keep an eye on the schedule via social media or the website.As trash collection crews focus on snow removal, the city has canceled garbage pick up for Monday and Tuesday. Residents who would normally have their trash collected on those days are asked to instead set their trash out on the curb on Monday and Tuesday of next week.Philadelphia residents must also clear a path on their sidewalks that's at least 3-feet wide within six hours of the storm ending.It's something Zach Ward worked on early as he tried to clear the snow accumulating in front of his home in Manayunk."This street always gets pretty bad. So we have to do what we have to do so our neighbors can go up and down," he said as he shoveled.Shoveling isn't just a task for Stephen Mathews. It's his job, and he says there's one thing that residents can do to make the job easier for themselves."I'd say use a metal shovel. Not a plastic one. It's a little bit icy, it's going to freeze," he said.Even though they made progress and clearing roads overnight Sunday, crews have a lot more work ahead of them as the snow is expected to bring up to a foot of total snowfall to Philadelphia."We expect today's storm to be a bit more challenging," said Williams.