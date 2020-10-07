Cat 2 Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula with 110 mph winds en route to Louisiana

Hurricane #Delta makes landfall along the coast of northeastern Mexico near Puerto Morelos around 5:30 AM CDT with estimated maximum winds of 110 mph. Latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/cWKYybKCMi — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricane Delta has made landfall on Wednesday morning along the coast of northeastern Mexico near Puerto Morelos as a Category 2 storm.Around 7 a.m., the National Hurricane Center reported that Delta hit with sustained winds of around 110 mph. Overnight, Delta weakened but still stayed extremely powerful.Hurricane Delta is moving northwest at 17 mph with gusts reaching as high at 140 mph.Delta was a Category 4 storm as recently as Tuesday night. It became a Category 3 overnight before making landfall as a Category 2.Forecasters expect Delta to slam into beach resorts from Tulum to Cozumel with an extremely dangerous storm surge of up to 13 feet and even higher waves. Storm surge and hurricane watches will likely be issued for the U.S. gulf coast starting Wednesday. Western Cuba will also see heavy rain through Thursday.Once it leaves Mexico, it's expected to regain Category 4 status in the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico. It looks like it will make landfall in the United States around Friday, bringing heavy rainfall across the southeastern United States.If that happens, Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland. The cone of uncertainty puts Delta making landfall somewhere in Louisiana.