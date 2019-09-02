Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 4 storm, still pummeling Bahamas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5508105" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage on Bahamas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5507473" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: NOAA plane flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5507487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Caribbean community in Philadelphia staying in touch with family in the Bahamas during Dorian. George Solis has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on September 1, 2019.

McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas -- Hurricane Dorian, while continuing to batter the Bahamas on Monday with life-threatening winds and storm surge, has weakened very slightly to a Category 4 storm.The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in an advisory at 11 a.m. EDT that Dorian's maximum sustained winds are 155 mph (250 kph), which takes the extremely dangerous storm down one notch, from Category 5.The storm was expected to continue inflicting devastation on Grand Bahama Island throughout Monday.The center said the storm will move "dangerously close" to the Florida East Coast late Monday through Wednesday evening.A hurricane warning along Florida's east coast has been extended northward to the Flagler-Volusia county line. A hurricane watch has been extended northward to Altamaha Sound in Georgia.The storm's center was located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and about 110 miles (180 miles) east of West Palm Beach, Florida.Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 5 assault that shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes.The storm's top sustained winds fell slightly to 165 mph (270 kph), and its westward movement slowed almost to a standstill. The system crawled along Grand Bahama Island at just 1 mph (2 kph)."We need you to bunker down," Kwasi Thompson, minister of state for Grand Bahama, warned people. "It's going to be another 10-12 hours that we're going to be bombarded with this."Thompson and other officials said they were getting distress calls about rising floodwaters but said rescuers could not go out in the violent weather."They are ready to get into those areas as soon as the weather subsides," he said.On Sunday, Dorian churned over Abaco Island with battering winds and surf and unleashed heavy flooding as people called radio stations and sent desperate messages on social media to find loved ones."We received catastrophic damage here in Abaco," Parliament member Darren Henfield told reporters. He said officials did not have information yet on what happened in nearby cays. "We are in search and recovery mode. ... Continue to pray for us."Information began emerging from other affected islands, with Bahamas Power and Light spokesman Quincy Parker telling ZNS radio station that there was a total blackout in New Providence, the archipelago's most populous island. He also said the company's office in Abaco island was flattened by the storm."The reports out of Abaco as everyone knows," Parker said as he paused for a deep sigh, "were not good."Meanwhile, Don Cornish, island administrator for Grand Bahama Island, told The Associated Press that officials received many calls from people in distress about flooded homes.Most people went to shelters as the storm neared. Tourist hotels shut down, and residents boarded up their homes. But many people were expected to be left homeless."It's devastating," Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, said Sunday afternoon. "There has been huge damage to property and infrastructure. Luckily, no loss of life reported."On Sunday, Dorian's maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph (297 kph), with gusts up to 220 mph (354 kph), tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall. That equaled the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before storms were named. The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph (305 kph) winds, though it did not make landfall at that strength.media ID="5391001"