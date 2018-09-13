Do not focus on the wind speed category of #Hurricane #Florence! Life-threatening storm surge flooding, catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding are still expected. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/eiD4c8pkRx — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 13, 2018

The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Hurricane Florence to a Category 2 storm, but says life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding are likely over portions of the Carolinas and the southern and central Appalachians late this week into early next week.The NHC says Florence is a large hurricane. While Florence has weakened below major hurricane intensity, the wind field of the hurricane continues to grow in size. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.This evolution is expected to produce storm surges similar to that of a more intense, but smaller, hurricane, and thus the storm surge values seen in the previous advisory are still valid.The threat of rainfall has also not diminished, and these impacts will cover a large area regardless of exactly where the center of Florence moves.Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for parts of North and South Carolina as Florence continues on a path toward the Eastern Seaboard, according to the National Hurricane Center.Florence is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion, accompanied by a gradual decrease in forward speed, is expected to continue through Thursday.Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before the center reaches the coast, with weakening expected after the center moves inland.A turn to the west-northwest and west at an even slower forward speed is expected tonight and Friday, and a slow west-southwestward motion is forecast Friday night and Saturday.On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later Thursday, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area tonight and Friday.A slow motion over eastern South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night.A hurricane-hunter airplane measured 83-foot waves near the eye of Florence on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the National Hurricane Center.AccuWeather warns this hurricane could cause catastrophic inland flooding in the Carolinas and Virginias.While Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey will be avoiding a direct hit from Hurricane Florence, it doesn't mean we will not feel the storm's impact starting Thursday through the weekend. Along the coast, expect high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding and possible beach erosion from a persistent onshore flow.Some moisture from Florence might come up to the Delaware Valley early next week in the form of shower or thunderstorm. Like the remnant rain from Gordon this past Sunday, this could cause some localized flooding.Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, Hurricane Helene is moving away from the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.Helene will move over the open water of the Atlantic through this week and will likely curve off to the north as it gets picked up by a frontal system.Isaac remains a tropical storm, but is just slightly below hurricane strength.Modest wind shear out of the north has caused it to lose some of its organization. Isaac will briefly move back into a region of lighter shear and it may briefly become a hurricane once again Wednesday.People across the Caribbean are being urged to monitor the progression of Isaac over the next several days.