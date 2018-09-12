WEATHER

Hurricane Florence: Downgraded to Category 2 storm as it heads toward Carolinas

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan tracks Hurricane Florence on Action News at 11 p.m., September 12, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Hurricane Florence to a Category 2 storm, but says life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding are likely over portions of the Carolinas and the southern and central Appalachians late this week into early
next week.

The NHC said while Florence has weakened below major hurricane intensity, the wind field of the hurricane continues to grow in size.

This evolution is expected to produce storm surges similar to that of a more intense, but smaller, hurricane, and thus the storm surge values seen in the previous advisory are still valid.

The threat of rainfall has also not diminished, and these impacts will cover a large area regardless of exactly where the center of Florence moves.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for parts of North and South Carolina as Florence continues on a path toward the Eastern Seaboard, according to the National Hurricane Center.

During the next 12-36 hours, the hurricane is expected to turn toward the west-northwest and west with a decrease in forward speed as it moves into an area of weakening steering currents near and over the southeastern United States.

The new forecast track now brings the center onshore in southern North Carolina early Friday morning.

A hurricane-hunter airplane measured 83-foot waves near the eye of Florence earlier Wednesday, according to a tweet from the National Hurricane Center.

LATEST SATELLITE IMAGE:


NHC Director Ken Graham says damaging winds and rain could begin hitting the coast late Thursday, pushing a storm surge that could reach 13 feet in places. Rain will continue through Sunday, dumping feet of water over a wide area.

Forecasters were expecting some fluctuations in strength over the next 24 hours as it makes its approach toward the Carolinas.

Some additional weakening is possible as it comes to a slower motion by the time is reaches the South Carolina/North Carolina coastline.

AccuWeather warns this hurricane could cause catastrophic inland flooding in the Carolinas and Virginias.

AAA: Spike in gas price expected
Hurricane Florence will likely have an impact on East Coast gas prices this week, according to officials.
Amtrak modifying service due to Florence
Amtrak is modifying its East Coast service beginning Wednesday because of Hurricane Florence's potential impact.


The NHC is still forecasting Florence to stall near the coastline late Thursday night through Saturday morning - and this is biggest concern with Florence due to the prolonged period of storm surge, strong winds, and heavy rain. There is nothing to keep it moving so it will essentially drift around the SC/NC border for a good 24-36 hours.

While Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey will be avoiding a direct hit from Hurricane Florence, it doesn't mean we will not feel the storm's impact starting Thursday through the weekend. Along the coast, expect high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding and possible beach erosion from a persistent onshore flow.

Some moisture from Florence might come up to the Delaware Valley early next week in the form of shower or thunderstorm. Like the remnant rain from Gordon this past Sunday, this could cause some localized flooding.

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:



Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, Hurricane Helene is moving away from the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Helene will move over the open water of the Atlantic through this week and will likely curve off to the north as it gets picked up by a frontal system.

Isaac remains a tropical storm, but is just slightly below hurricane strength.

Modest wind shear out of the north has caused it to lose some of its organization. Isaac will briefly move back into a region of lighter shear and it may briefly become a hurricane once again Wednesday.

People across the Caribbean are being urged to monitor the progression of Isaac over the next several days.
