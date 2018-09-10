CATEGORY 4: Hurricane #Florence is rapidly strengthening and is now a Category 4 hurricane. This photo provided by NASA shows the storm from the International Space Station on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, as it threatens the U.S. East Coast. LATEST FORECAST: https://t.co/EYGS6na3vZ pic.twitter.com/o2cxtfUZin — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 10, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4155523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2387230" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From Hurricane Katrina to Hurricane Andrew to Hurricane Harvey, these storms will go down in history.

The National Hurricane Center said on Monday evening that Hurricane Florence is getting bigger and stronger as it makes its way across the Atlantic Ocean and toward the East Coast.It now has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane."Florence has rapidly intensified into an extremely dangerous hurricane," the NHC said.Recent data from a hurricane hunter aircraft showed the size of hurricane force winds has doubled in just the past 12 hours, and there's no sign the storm has peaked.Florence will continue into warmer waters and a low shear environment, which will contribute to its intensity.The storm could become a Category 5 storm by Tuesday. That is the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson scale."The bottom line is that there is high confidence that Florence will be a large and extremely dangerous hurricane, regardless of its exact intensity," the NHC noted.The latest track has Florence aiming for the Carolinas, and people there could start to see the impact of Florence by Thursday.The storm will likely stall once it arrives on shore. If that happens, it will have to rain itself out and that could lead to catastrophic flooding inland.As for the Philadelphia region and south Jersey, a high-pressure system could keep Florence to our south and, as far as precipitation, we may only see a few showers.There could also be dangerous surf and tidal flooding at the Jersey shore.Residents all along the East Coast are being advised to keep an eye on Florence, as its track could change over the next few days.------