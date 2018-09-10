WEATHER

Hurricane Florence gaining size, strength on way to the Carolinas

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Florence gaining size, strength. Adam Joseph has the latest track during Action News at 4:30pm on September 10, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The National Hurricane Center said on Monday evening that Hurricane Florence is getting bigger and stronger as it makes its way across the Atlantic Ocean and toward the East Coast.

It now has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.

"Florence has rapidly intensified into an extremely dangerous hurricane," the NHC said.

Recent data from a hurricane hunter aircraft showed the size of hurricane force winds has doubled in just the past 12 hours, and there's no sign the storm has peaked.



Florence will continue into warmer waters and a low shear environment, which will contribute to its intensity.

The storm could become a Category 5 storm by Tuesday. That is the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

"The bottom line is that there is high confidence that Florence will be a large and extremely dangerous hurricane, regardless of its exact intensity," the NHC noted.
AccuWeather: Get the latest forecast at 6abc.com/Weather

The latest track has Florence aiming for the Carolinas, and people there could start to see the impact of Florence by Thursday.

The storm will likely stall once it arrives on shore. If that happens, it will have to rain itself out and that could lead to catastrophic flooding inland.

EMBED More News Videos

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:



As for the Philadelphia region and south Jersey, a high-pressure system could keep Florence to our south and, as far as precipitation, we may only see a few showers.

There could also be dangerous surf and tidal flooding at the Jersey shore.

Residents all along the East Coast are being advised to keep an eye on Florence, as its track could change over the next few days.

EMBED More News Videos

From Hurricane Katrina to Hurricane Andrew to Hurricane Harvey, these storms will go down in history.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherphilly newshurricanetropical storminstagram stories
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How to prepare your home for high winds
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Lingering Showers
Flooding issues continue Monday at Jersey shore
Intensifying Hurricane Florence takes aim at US Southeast
Flash flooding overtakes streets in South Jersey
More Weather
Top Stories
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
Flooding issues continue Monday at Jersey shore
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Lingering Showers
Philly Checkers worker accused of assault with hot oil identified
Body pulled from Delaware River in Marcus Hook
Pa. prisons end lockdown, resume visits after dozens sickened
Police: 8-year-old girl missing from Logan found safe
Driver crashes into Wendy's building in Bustleton
Show More
Gas line explodes, causes massive fire in Beaver County
NAACP says SEPTA allegedly creating 'toxic environment' for employees
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
Dallas officer arrested on manslaughter warrant
Les Moonves departs CBS as new sexual misconduct allegations emerge
More News