Hurricane Florence gains strength and speed, could become a Category 5 storm

Hurricane Florence gains strength and speed, could become a Category 5 storm.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
With mandatory evacuations already issued for parts of three East Coast states, millions of Americans are preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades.

Carrying winds of up to 140 mph (220 kph) as a Category 4 storm, Hurricane Florence is expected to strengthen and become a Category 5 storm Tuesday. It's then forecast to close in on North or South Carolina on Thursday, hitting a stretch of coastline that's vulnerable to rising sea levels due to climate change.

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warned that Florence was forecast to linger over the Carolinas once it reaches shore. People living well inland should prepare to lose power and endure flooding and other hazards, he warned.

By 5 a.m. Tuesday, Florence was centered about 975 miles (1,570 kilometers) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, and moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph). Its center will move between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:



Fluctuations in forward speed and trajectory are still possible as this system continues to develop.

Regardless of exact track, catastrophic flooding rainfall, devastating storm surge and widespread destructive winds are expected in the Southeastern United States.

As for the Philadelphia region and south Jersey, a high-pressure system could keep Florence to our south and, as far as precipitation, we may only see a few showers.

There could also be dangerous surf and tidal flooding at the Jersey shore.

Residents all along the East Coast are being advised to keep an eye on Florence, as its track could change over the next few days.

From Hurricane Katrina to Hurricane Andrew to Hurricane Harvey, these storms will go down in history.



AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Flooding issues continue Monday at Jersey shore
School bus driver ticketed after bus stalls in water
Intensifying Hurricane Florence takes aim at US Southeast
