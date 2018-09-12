EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4155523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:

Hurricane Florence has shifted southwest and slowed dramatically, but remains a Category 4 storm headed for North Carolina and South Carolina.The National Hurricane Center said a hurricane warning is in effect for areas between the South Santee River in South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina.A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Edisto Beach, South Carolina to the South Santee River, and from Duck, North Carolina to the Virginia border.People all along the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states should keep an eye on the storm, the NHC said.On Wednesday morning, the center of Hurricane Florence was located 575 miles off of Cape Fear, North Carolina moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph.Florence's eye became a little ragged in appearance on satellite images Tuesday night, but recently it has become better defined. There has also been a little cooling of the tops surrounding the eye.The NHC says these features suggest that Florence is maintaining its intensity.Florence remains a Category 4 storm with sustained winds at 130 mph.Over the next couple of days, the hurricane is expected to move over a warm ocean and through an environment of low vertical shear.According to the NHC, Florence is still likely to remain a dangerous major hurricane when its center crosses the coast.On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday.Florence is expected to slow down considerably. By overnight Friday into Saturday morning, the center of the storm may still be off the Outer Banks. It could be a Category 2 by the time it makes landfall. While this may lessen wind speeds by landfall, it could increase rainfall totals to as much as 40 inches in North Carolina.A big problem is that it is still a Category 4 as it gets closer to shore. Florence is expected to unload 1 to 2 feet of rain that could cause flooding well inland and wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and hog farms.Forecasters and politicians pleaded with the public to take the warnings seriously and minced no words in describing the threat."This storm is a monster. It's big and it's vicious. It is an extremely, dangerous, life-threatening, historic hurricane," said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.While Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey will be avoiding a direct hit from Hurricane Florence, it doesn't mean we will not feel the storm's impact starting Thursday through the weekend. Along the coast, expect high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding and possible beach erosion from a persistent onshore flow.Some moisture from Florence might come up to the Delaware Valley early next week in the form of shower or thunderstormLike the remnant rain from Gordon this past Sunday, this could cause some localized flooding.------