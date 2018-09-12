EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4155523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:

Hurricane Florence remained a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday as preparations continued along the East Coast for the storm's arrival.The latest models show Florence approaching the coast between North and South Carolina by Friday, then drifting southwest. It has slowed down and is expected to linger off the coast. Landfall could happen as late as Saturday, which is about a day later than previously expected.Any southwest movement would pull the storm further away from the Philadelphia region, lessening the chance of any major impact.The National Hurricane Center is warning residents in the path of the storm of potentially life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic flash flooding, and damaging hurricane-force winds.Some strengthening is forecast through Wednesday night, drawing energy from the warm water. Its winds could approach Category 5 strength, which means winds of 157 mph (253 kph) or higher.Forecasters say Hurricane Florence is generating enormous waves, as high as 83 feet. The National Hurricane Center says the waves were measured by satellite.The huge waves are being produced because currents are trapped by very strong winds moving in the same direction the storm's motion. The center's Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch is tweeting about the phenomenon.The center of the storm is about 485 miles (785 kilometers) out to sea, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 175 miles (280 kilometers).Florence's eye became a little ragged in appearance on satellite images Tuesday night, but recently it has become better defined. There has also been a little cooling of the tops surrounding the eye.The NHC says these features suggest that Florence is maintaining its intensity.Over the next couple of days, the hurricane is expected to move over a warm ocean and through an environment of low vertical shear.It could be a Category 2 by the time it makes landfall. While this may lessen wind speeds by landfall, it could increase rainfall totals to as much as 40 inches in North Carolina.A big problem is that it is still a Category 4 as it gets closer to shore. Florence is expected to unload one to two feet of rain that could cause flooding well inland and wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and hog farms.Forecasters and politicians pleaded with the public to take the warnings seriously and minced no words in describing the threat."This storm is a monster. It's big and it's vicious. It is an extremely, dangerous, life-threatening, historic hurricane," said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.While Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey will be avoiding a direct hit from Hurricane Florence, it doesn't mean we will not feel the storm's impact starting Thursday through the weekend. Along the coast, expect high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding and possible beach erosion from a persistent onshore flow.Some moisture from Florence might come up to the Delaware Valley early next week in the form of shower or thunderstorm.Like the remnant rain from Gordon this past Sunday, this could cause some localized flooding.------