Hurricane Florence track shifts slightly, expected to hit as Category 4 storm

Adam Joseph discusses the path of Hurricane Florence on Action News at 10 p.m., September 10, 2018

The National Hurricane Center said on Monday night that Hurricane Florence is reorganizing but remains strong and mighty as it makes its way across the Atlantic Ocean and toward the East Coast.

Earlier Monday Florence reached maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.

The NHC said microwave imagery suggests that Florence may be starting an 'eyewall replacement cycle,' which is slightly weakening its presence; however the new intensity forecast calls for the storm to continue strengthening, although at a slower rate than what has occurred over the last 30 hours.

Florence will continue into warmer waters and a low shear environment, which will contribute to its intensity.

"The bottom line is that there is high confidence that Florence will be a large and extremely dangerous hurricane, regardless of its exact intensity," the NHC noted.
The track of the storm has shifted slightly, and Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall somewhere between Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Norfolk, Virginia on Thursday as a Category 4 storm. Intense inland flooding is expected through the weekend.

The storm will likely stall once it arrives on shore. If that happens, it will have to rain itself out and that could lead to catastrophic flooding inland.

As for the Philadelphia region and south Jersey, a high-pressure system could keep Florence to our south and, as far as precipitation, we may only see a few showers.

There could also be dangerous surf and tidal flooding at the Jersey shore.

Residents all along the East Coast are being advised to keep an eye on Florence, as its track could change over the next few days.

