HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane hacks: Food in the washing machine and more

EMBED </>More Videos

Before Hurricane Florence hits, take a look at these hacks to store food and other things. (Shutterstock)

When preparing for a storm like Hurricane Florence, there are things you can do to make sure your stuff stays safe and dry, even if the power goes out.

Check out these cool hacks from AccuWeather.

FOOD

If you need extra storage for food, try keeping it in your washing machine. You can pack the food in with ice because it will drain out after it melts. What's more, the metal will continue to help keep the food cold after the ice melts.

WATER

If losing power also means losing water in your home, be sure to plan ahead.

During storms, you can store water in your bathtub so you have some ready for the toilet. Also, be sure to take a shower before the storm hits.

POSESSIONS

If you're worried about things getting wet, a dishwasher is a good place to keep them dry because it is sealed off so well. Put your stuff inside a zip-close bag before storing it in there. Just make sure you don't forget to retrieve the items after the storm!
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricanehurricane florencehome tipfoodwaterdrinking water
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Pa. task force members travel south to help hurricane victims
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Pa. task force members travel south to help hurricane victims
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Hurricane Watch issued for the Carolinas ahead of Florence
Flooding issues continue Monday at Jersey shore
School bus driver ticketed after bus stalls in water
More Weather
Top Stories
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Hurricane Watch issued for the Carolinas ahead of Florence
Pa. task force members travel south to help hurricane victims
Driver sought for hit-and-run that left girl, 9, injured
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
VIDEO: Timeline of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe saga
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
Man killed in vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Show More
Delaware Valley communities remember 9/11 victims
2 men sought for 7-Eleven robberies in Philadelphia
School brings back paddling as form of student discipline
5 arrested, 2 wanted in string of violent robberies, attempted kidnapping
PA-TF1 deploys ahead of Hurricane Florence
More News