Weather

Hurricane Sally strengthens, becomes Category 2 as it approaches Gulf Coast

This year's hurricane season is on pace to be the most active of all time, so it's no wonder that the tropics remain very busy.

The National Hurricane Center now sees several tropical waves in the Atlantic storm basin.

Tropical Storm Sally on Monday strengthened into a hurricane, becoming at Category 2 at 5 p.m. with winds up to 100 mph.

It's expected to remain a Category 2 until it makes landfall.

The slow-moving system could dump tons of rain in its path.



Sally is expected to bring extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge. Storm surge warnings have been issued from Port Fourchon in Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

It is forecast to make a Tuesday morning landfall near New Orleans.

Sally is the earliest "S" storm in recorded history.



On Monday morning, Tropical Storm Vicky formed west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is not expected to cause a serious impact and will be short-lived. Vicky is the 20th named storm of the season and currently the fifth named storm in the Atlantic.



Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.



Out in the Atlantic, Hurricane Paulette is moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

The eye and eyewall of Paulette is over Bermuda on Monday morning.

After hitting Bermuda, the storm is expected to turn north and stay away from the United States. Swells from Paulette are expected to impact parts of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the southeastern United States.

Tropical Storm Teddy was named on Monday morning after forming off the west coast of Africa. Teddy is moving west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Teddy could become a major hurricane, possibly a category 3, later in the week.



Rene is currently a tropical depression out in the Atlantic Ocean moving northwest at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

What happens when we run out of letters of the alphabet for hurricane names?

EMBED More News Videos

It turns out the list starts over, with the Greek Alphabet. We'll look at the first six names on that list:



The west coast of Africa is also busy; there are two tropical waves near the continent.

Another tropical wave off Africa's coast has a 70 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours.

There is another wave over the Gulf of Mexico that has a 10 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours.

The next storm to become a tropical storm will be named Wilfred, the final name before moving on to the Greek alphabet. Here's what happens if we run out of names.

The last time that happened was 2005--which is the current record holder for the most active hurricane season ever.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical weatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge rules Gov. Wolf's pandemic restrictions are unconstitutional
Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Lower Merion
Protests erupt in Lancaster, Pa. after knife-wielding man shot, killed by police
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
Pres. Trump visits CA for briefing on wildfires
Serial car break-ins target Bucks County & NJ
Philadelphia Eagles' Vinny Curry, Craig James have 'significant injuries'
Show More
Biden blasts Trump over climate change, West Coast fires
Making smart money decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic
AccuWeather: Coolest night since June 1st
Man shot in chest on Roosevelt Boulevard
South Dakota AG reported hitting deer after fatal crash: Investigators
More TOP STORIES News