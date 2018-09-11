WEATHER

Hurricane Warning issued for the Carolinas ahead of Florence

AccuWeather meteorologist David Murphy has the latest on the track of Hurricane Florence during Action News at Noon on September 11, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Hurricane Warning has been issued for parts of North and South Carolina as Florence continues its trek toward the Eastern Seaboard.

The National Hurricane Center said the warning is in effect for areas between the South Santee River in South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Edisto Beach, South Carolina to the South Santee River, and from Duck, North Carolina to the Virginia border.

People all along the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states should keep an eye on the storm, the NHC said.

The impact of Florence for the Carolinas is expected to start on Thursday, with landfall expected by Friday morning. Florence could be a major Category 3 storm when it arrives on shore.

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:



Florence remains a Category 4 storm and is gaining strength. Sustained winds have increased to 140 mph.

Florence was expected to blow ashore late Thursday or early Friday, then slow down and wring itself out for days, unloading 1 to 2 feet of rain that could cause flooding well inland and wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and hog farms.

Forecasters and politicians pleaded with the public to take the warnings seriously and minced no words in describing the threat.

"This storm is a monster. It's big and it's vicious. It is an extremely, dangerous, life-threatening, historic hurricane," said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
From Hurricane Katrina to Hurricane Andrew to Hurricane Harvey, these storms will go down in history.



While Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey will be avoiding a direct hit from hurricane Florence, it doesn't mean we will not feel the storm's impact. Along the coast, expect high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding and possible beach erosion from a persistent onshore flow.

The storm is big enough that clouds and showers from the outer bands will hit our area Friday.

Remnant rains from Florence will likely be picked up by a trough and, eventually, move northeastward. It's tough to tell exactly when this would happen, probably late this weekend and early next week.

Like the remnant rain from Gordon this past Sunday, this would likely cause some localized flooding.



