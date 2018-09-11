Hurricane Watch issued for the Carolinas ahead of Florence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4155523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:

A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch are now in effect for the Carolinas as Florence continues its trek toward the Eastern Seaboard.In a statement issued late Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said the Hurricane Watch is in effect from Edisto Beach, South Carolina up to the North Carolina/Virginia border.People all along the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states should keep an eye on the storm, the NHC said.The impact of Florence for the Carolinas is expected to start on Thursday, with landfall expected by Friday morning. Florence could be a major Category 3 storm when it arrives on shore.Florence remains a Category 4 storm and is gaining strength. Forecasters say it could become a Category 5 while out in warm waters of the Atlantic.There was little change in its track. Sustained winds were 130 mph.The NHC is also warning residents in the Carolinas and Virginia of potentially life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding. It's anticipated that Florence will stall over that region and bring torrential rain.While Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey will be avoiding a direct hit from hurricane Florence, it doesn't mean we will not feel the storm's impact. Along the coast, expect high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding and possible beach erosion from a persistent onshore flow.The storm is big enough that clouds and showers from the outer bands will hit our area Friday.Remnant rains from Florence will likely be picked up by a trough and, eventually, move northeastward. It's tough to tell exactly when this would happen, probably late this weekend and early next week.Like the remnant rain from Gordon this past Sunday, this would likely cause some localized flooding.------