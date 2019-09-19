severe weather

Texas flooding: Imelda among wettest tropical cyclones to hit US

The National Weather Service says Imelda is the seventh-wettest tropical cyclone to strike the 48 contiguous United States on record.

Meteorologist Michael Marcotte of the weather service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, says Imelda is also the fourth-wettest to strike Texas on record. He cited information provided on Thursday by the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Office in College Park, Maryland.

The National Weather Service on Thursday evening allowed flash flood warnings to expire for the Houston area, replacing them with a flash flood watch. That's after reporting a 9.18-inch official rainfall reading for Thursday at Bush Intercontinental Airport. That is a record daily rainfall for September in Houston and ranks fifth all-time.

The heaviest rain unleashed on Houston by Hurricane Harvey was 16.07 inches on Aug. 27, 2017, the second day it rained on the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexas newsfloodinghurricane harveysevere weather
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Floodwaters swamp SE Texas hotel
Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
Celebrity chef serving Dorian victims thousands of meals
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Family pleads for safe return of missing New Jersey girl
New Jersey family says 7-pound poodle was shot in head
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson under investigation by the FBI
2 students shot near Chester High School: Police
Scientists in Delaware import wasps to fight spotted lanternflies
The Opioid Crisis: 6abc Town Hall addresses abuse and addiction
Driver crashes into pond in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
Show More
17-year-old found gunned down in Philadelphia park
SEPTA bus gets trapped on Philadelphia road; 1 injured
Fashion District Philadelphia opens in Center City
Police: Several women held hostage in makeshift after-hours club
How the mannequin from 'Mannequin' got to Fashion District Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News