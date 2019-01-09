U.S. & WORLD

BARELLAN, Australia --
Like a scene out of a horror movie, the sky in one Australian town turned blood-red as a severe dust storm moved in on Tuesday.

Eyewitness video showed high winds whipping through trees as the storm pushed through the town of Barellan, New South Wales.

The storm hit around lunchtime local time, according to Australia's ABC. It caused widespread power outages impacting thousands of homes, 9News reported, though power was, for the most part, quickly restored.

The storm did not impact Sydney, which sits about 300 miles to the east.
