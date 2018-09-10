WEATHER

Intensifying Hurricane Florence takes aim at US Southeast

Intensifying Hurricane Florence takes aim at US Southeast. David Murphy reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on September 10, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA --
Tropical Storm Florence intensified into a hurricane late Sunday morning as it continued on its westerly course.

Florence is moving through an environment with warm waters and light wind shear, which should allow Florence to continue to intensify.

The storm is expected to become a Category 3 major hurricane by late Monday, according to Accuweather.

Florence will accelerate in a west-northwesterly direction on Monday as it will be influenced by a strengthening high-pressure system to the north. This high will prevent Florence from curving to the north and out to sea.

By Tuesday, Florence will be over very warm water well to the southwest of Bermuda and very well could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the East Coast of the United States.

Florence's eventual track will be entirely determined by the strength of the high-pressure system guiding it. If the high is stronger, it will remain on a westerly course longer and make landfall in the Carolinas.

If it is a weaker high, Florence could either graze the East Coast or make landfall in the mid-Atlantic coastal region.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that Florence becomes a Category 5 hurricane before it nears the Eastern Seaboard.

This has the potential to be a severe life-threatening storm with catastrophic impacts, and preparations for potential evacuations need to planned.

As of right now, potential landfall along the Carolina coast as a major hurricane appears most likely during the Thursday/Friday time period.

Fluctuations in forward speed and trajectory are still possible as this system continues to develop.

