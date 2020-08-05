Tropical Storm Isaias spawns at least 3 tornadoes in tri-state area, NWS confirms

Isaias packed a powerful punched as it churned up the East Coast. Isaias sustained top winds of up to 65 mph (105 kph) more than 18 hours after coming ashore, but it was down to 50 mph max winds as of 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Along with Tuesday morning's drenching rain, the NWS says the storm produced multiple tornadoes, including two that touched down in Delaware-one from Sandtown to Dover and another from Townsend to Middletown in Kent and New Castle counties respectively.
In South Jersey, another tornado from Strathmere to Marmora in Cape May County, New Jersey was recorded. That storm left at least six to a dozen structures damaged, county officials said.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the tornadoes, but one death was reported in Pennsylvania.
In eastern Pennsylvania, a 44-year-old Allentown driver was killed after encountering high waters on a street in Upper Saucon Township that swept her vehicle downstream Tuesday afternoon, the Lehigh County coroner's office said.
The National Weather Service is also surveying damage in Doylestown, Pennsylvania and Worcester Township, Pennsylvania for what could be two additional tornadoes.